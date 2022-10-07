Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51,638 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4,243.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 208,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 203,710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 99,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

