OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 386.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,591 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 45,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.6% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

