Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 212 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,461 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NetApp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 3,438.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.52. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. OTR Global raised NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna cut NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

