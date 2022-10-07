Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 766 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRO. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3,670.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,471 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,854,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,898,000 after buying an additional 723,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 431.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,883,000 after buying an additional 661,425 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,482,265.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,854,000 after buying an additional 385,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,073.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 350,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,311,000 after buying an additional 334,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $62.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

