Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.55.

Shares of TYL opened at $366.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.13 and a 200-day moving average of $372.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.85 and a 52 week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

