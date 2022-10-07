Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 92 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,835,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 344,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $170.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $229.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.55.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

