Patrick Cook Sells 8,646 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) insider Patrick Cook sold 8,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $24,641.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Patrick Cook sold 13,555 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $60,997.50.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Patrick Cook sold 37,832 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $163,055.92.

On Thursday, August 18th, Patrick Cook sold 175,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $798,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Patrick Cook sold 8,648 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $45,315.52.

FTC Solar Stock Down 5.2 %

FTCI opened at $2.93 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $298.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FTC Solar by 60.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FTC Solar by 64.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

