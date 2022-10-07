Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Director Buys $26,750.00 in Stock

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) Director Robert Michael Carey purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Taylor Devices Stock Up 7.2 %
Shares of TAYD opened at $11.10 on Friday. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Devices
Taylor Devices Company Profile
Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.
See Also
