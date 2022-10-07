Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Director Buys $26,750.00 in Stock

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) Director Robert Michael Carey purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Taylor Devices Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of TAYD opened at $11.10 on Friday. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its position in Taylor Devices by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 101,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.