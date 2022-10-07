FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Insider Sells $24,641.10 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) insider Patrick Cook sold 8,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $24,641.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Patrick Cook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 25th, Patrick Cook sold 13,555 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $60,997.50.
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Patrick Cook sold 37,832 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $163,055.92.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Patrick Cook sold 175,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $798,000.00.
- On Friday, August 12th, Patrick Cook sold 8,648 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $45,315.52.
FTC Solar Stock Down 5.2 %
NASDAQ FTCI opened at $2.93 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $298.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTCI. Raymond James decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTC Solar (FTCI)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.