WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Cut to $42.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

WestRock Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 634.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

