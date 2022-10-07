Christopher C. Grisanti Acquires 2,500 Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Stock

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $22,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Performance

Royce Global Value Trust stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Global Value Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 61,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 41,444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $825,000.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.