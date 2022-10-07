Christopher C. Grisanti Buys 1,600 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $21,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,944. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Royce Value Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RVT stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

