Christopher C. Grisanti Buys 1,600 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $21,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,944. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Royce Value Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of RVT stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14.
Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%.
Royce Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
