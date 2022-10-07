Christopher C. Grisanti Acquires 2,500 Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Stock

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $22,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Performance

Royce Global Value Trust stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Global Value Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGT. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 61,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 41,444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $825,000.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

