Insider Buying: Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Director Purchases $21,472.00 in Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) Director Christopher C. Grisanti bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $21,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,944. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Royce Value Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $13.25 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Royce Value Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 893.8% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

