Insider Buying: Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Director Purchases $21,472.00 in Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) Director Christopher C. Grisanti bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $21,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,944. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Royce Value Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $13.25 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14.
Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
