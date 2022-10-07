Christopher C. Grisanti Acquires 2,500 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Stock

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) Director Christopher C. Grisanti purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $20,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%.

Institutional Trading of Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

