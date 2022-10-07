Christopher C. Grisanti Acquires 2,500 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Stock

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) Director Christopher C. Grisanti purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $20,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $12.56.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%.
Institutional Trading of Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royce Micro-Cap Trust (RMT)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.