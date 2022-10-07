Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Lowered to $45.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HOG. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $44.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.4% during the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,440,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,208,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,021,000 after acquiring an additional 210,360 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,985,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,447,000 after buying an additional 78,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

