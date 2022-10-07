NEXT (LON:NXT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4,545.00

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,545 ($54.92) and last traded at GBX 4,623 ($55.86), with a volume of 40777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,631 ($55.96).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXT. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,100 ($97.87) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($74.92) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($76.73) to GBX 5,500 ($66.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,262.50 ($87.75).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 859.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,910.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.61%.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

