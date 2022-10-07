Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.79. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 99,886 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $63.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Aqua Metals ( NASDAQ:AQMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 384,871 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,822,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 336,840 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 57.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 172,300 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 81.3% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 150,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 482.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

