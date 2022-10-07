BioSyent (CVE:RX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.91

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.91 and traded as low as C$7.51. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.51, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

BioSyent Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of C$91.52 million and a P/E ratio of 15.65.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$6.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.5335333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

