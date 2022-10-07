Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment (LON:ATR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $416.70

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 416.70 ($5.04) and traded as low as GBX 386 ($4.66). Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment shares last traded at GBX 409 ($4.94), with a volume of 168,170 shares traded.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £431.68 million and a P/E ratio of 1,202.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 416.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 420.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

About Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

