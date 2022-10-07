Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.43

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.43 and traded as low as C$2.26. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.27, with a volume of 199,634 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FOM shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cormark raised their target price on Foran Mining from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research report on Sunday, June 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$543.79 million and a PE ratio of -75.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

