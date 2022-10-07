Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $163,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $250,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $20.93 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.91 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 83.17% and a net margin of 26.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

