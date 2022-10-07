Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth $38,660,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter worth $7,500,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 275.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 200,354 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KE by 33.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,508,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,783,000 after buying an additional 886,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $17.15 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of -1.85.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEKE. HSBC raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

