Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 319 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 59.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,249,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,249,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,016 shares of company stock worth $5,605,606 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $143.95 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

