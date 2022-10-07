Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,179,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Cable One by 74.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Cable One by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 185,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cable One by 16.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Price Performance

CABO opened at $844.45 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $839.80 and a one year high of $1,869.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,150.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,258.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.46 million. Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $2.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,225.00 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,775. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,645.83.

Cable One Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.