Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $782,000 Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,282,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after buying an additional 615,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after acquiring an additional 451,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,276,000 after acquiring an additional 361,722 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,744,000 after purchasing an additional 311,418 shares during the period.

NYSE ADC opened at $64.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

