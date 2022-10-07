Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,624,000 after buying an additional 1,624,012 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,990,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $125,315,000 after buying an additional 403,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,382,000 after buying an additional 318,211 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,046 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,998,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. B. Riley cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $38.17.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.