49,859 Shares in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter valued at $34,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the second quarter valued at $34,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 47.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Price Performance

PUMP stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 2.36. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.57 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of ProPetro to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.