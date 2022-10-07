Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Delek US to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Delek US to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

NYSE:DK opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $35.23.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

