Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PTIN opened at $24.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $30.58.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.