Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.50% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPLC. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $38.87.

