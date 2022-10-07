Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.70% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA FFTY opened at $25.59 on Friday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $52.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37.

