Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $285.64

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 285.64 ($3.45) and traded as low as GBX 266.19 ($3.22). Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.26), with a volume of 62,295 shares trading hands.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £396.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 286.97.

Get Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust alerts:

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.