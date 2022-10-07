Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.85

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and traded as low as $7.26. Ricoh shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 655 shares traded.

Ricoh Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

