The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSXMA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $60,846. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 782.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $40.04 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.