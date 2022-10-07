Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $85.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.46. Woodward has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $129.12.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.97 per share, with a total value of $47,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,387. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.97 per share, with a total value of $47,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,387. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,371. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Woodward by 41.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 63.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225,198 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 2,558.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 187,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the period. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 161,874 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.