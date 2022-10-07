Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €27.00 ($27.55) to €23.10 ($23.57) in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

