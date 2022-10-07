Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.73.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 168,043 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 288,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.81 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 34.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.87%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

