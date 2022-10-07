Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,325 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $246.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.55 and a 200-day moving average of $269.35. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $232.73 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.80.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

