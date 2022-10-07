Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,050 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,445,000 after buying an additional 27,679 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 73.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.44.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.