ABB (NYSE:ABB) Price Target Lowered to CHF 26.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). ABB had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Research analysts expect that ABB will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

