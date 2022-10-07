Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.03) earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 58,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,043,000 after buying an additional 25,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

