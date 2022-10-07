Citigroup Trims Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Target Price to $29.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Huntsman from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Trading Down 3.7 %

HUN opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $1,058,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $24,334,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 236.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 32,092 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Huntsman by 23.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Huntsman by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 361,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.