Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Citigroup

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PLUG. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.04.
Plug Power Stock Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.75. Plug Power has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,444,708,000 after buying an additional 2,463,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,312,000 after buying an additional 348,875 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 24.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after buying an additional 2,607,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $208,732,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Plug Power by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,977,000 after purchasing an additional 548,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.
