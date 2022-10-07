Randolph Altschuler Sells 20,000 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $1,167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,317.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 1st, Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $766,200.00.

XMTR opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20 and a beta of -0.30. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $64.35.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $95.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.90 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. Research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,378,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,648,000 after acquiring an additional 675,250 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth $9,758,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 500.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 29,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XMTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CL King upped their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

