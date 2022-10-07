Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells $1,070,384.64 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,212,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,783,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $3.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $15.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNA. BTIG Research upped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

