Brian N. Schell Sells 7,303 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.6 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $121.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.73.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,003,000 after purchasing an additional 243,780 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,019,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

