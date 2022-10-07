Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CEO Sells 29,606 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 29,606 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $740,742.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.01 and a beta of 1.17. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $66,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 60.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.