Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CEO Sells 29,606 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 29,606 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $740,742.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.01 and a beta of 1.17. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $26.51.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
Featured Articles
