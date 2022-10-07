FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) PT Lowered to $21.00

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Hovde Group to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FSK. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

FSK opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.36. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

