First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

NYSE FCF opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $98.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,272,000 after buying an additional 763,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

